Goal of new virtual workshop from Recreation P.E.I. is to keep girls in sports

A new virtual workshop being offered by Recreation P.E.I. aims to keep more girls playing sports and staying physically active by looking at how to design sports programs to meet their needs.

Canadian data shows that by the end of their teenage years, girls are leaving sports programs at a much higher rate than boys.

"We know that between the ages of nine and 13 … they're OK, but between 13 and 18, there's a huge drop-off," said Stephanie Knickle, who is leading the workshop.

One key to keeping girls in sport is making sure they feel included and valued, says Stephanie Knickle, who is leading the workshop. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press/File)

Knickle, the manager of campus and community recreation at UPEI, also owns and operates an in-studio and online fitness business. She is well known on P.E.I. as a member of the UPEI women's basketball teams that won championships in the 1980s and 90s.

Building supportive environments for girls

"We're going to try to provide some really key kind of ideas for people to be able to build supportive environments and design programming and coaching and fostering fun and stuff like that around what we know, what keeps girls in sport and active," Knickle told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier about the workshop.

While doing research with focus groups during her recent degree at St. Francis Xavier University, Molly Johnson, now the executive director of P.E.I's Central Region Sport and Recreation Council, found three main reasons why girls may drop out of playing team sports in particular.

The first reason was "having a positive role model or having a lack of a positive role model. Those people would be there for support and encouragement. And when that is lacking, girls tend to retreat back," Johnson told Cormier.

The second reason was social stigma and the pressures of being on a sports team, including trying to fit into social cliques.

"The last one is specifically body-image concerns. So having a fear of your body in the sport, women's bodies are always at the forefront of the sport. And sometimes when that is the main focus that can be really intimidating," said Johnson.

Molly Johnson says broader conversations are needed about how to support women and girls in sport. (Jaykeb McLure)

Johnson had always been involved in sports while growing up, and now, at age 22, she sees herself in more of a mentorship role.

"I want to be that person, that mentor for girls to get them in sport, to keep them in sport and to keep a really great morale throughout all of our programs," said Johnson.

That mental and psychological peace of being involved and being active, and also being part of a group and belonging, is what the research has been showing us is ... what girls need. - Stephanie Knickle, manager of campus and community recreation at UPEI

For Knickle, what kept her in sport was being competitive, and being part of an inclusive team with supportive coaches.

"Knowing that everybody is valued and part of the team and an important part of the team, you have a role. That's really important to instill in younger athletes," said Knickle.

Girls need to feel included and valued

For girls, said Knickle, what she's seen in the research is that they have to feel included and valued.

"And if they don't, that's a big part of why girls do not participate. So coaches play a role, teammates play a role, and that whole environment, that supportive environment is huge."

The virtual workshop is on Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. There is no cost, but Recreation P.E.I. asks for those interested to register in advance.

