Keep calm and shop on: A retail worker shares tips on surviving the holiday season

Jennifer Ridgway says Charlottetown's downtown core has changed a lot over the years but there's one thing that remains the same: the holidays are a busy time.

Ridgway has been helping customers with their shopping at her Charlottetown shop, Moonsnail Soapworks, for about 24 years. She also owns Luna, located inside the Confederation Court Mall.

"It's a short season and it's intense," she said.

While Ridgway looks forward to the holidays, as a retailer, she also prepares herself for the season's potential challenges.

"I would say in general there might be higher levels of anxiety around the holidays and sometimes that translates to people not being their most calm and relaxed selves when they're shopping," she said.

Empathy and patience

Ridgway has many holiday seasons under her belt and with her years of experience, she has some advice for both shoppers and retail workers.

"I guess I would just ask the customers to remember that we're all human and we're all trying to, you know, get through this and and have a good day," she said.

Take 30 seconds or a minute more to … really relate to each other. — Jennifer Ridgway

She also said that exercising patience and empathy are key elements to making it through this time of year unscathed.

"Everybody can put themselves in the shoes of somebody who, you know, had been on their feet all day," Ridgway said.

She also said dealing with rushed customers can at times be a challenge and can lead to emotions escalating, resulting in negative interactions between customers and workers.

"Take 30 seconds or a minute more to … really relate to each other. That's kind of what the holidays are all about."

'Communication'

As for retail workers, Ridgway advises they make sure to prioritize self-care to avoid feeling burned out.

"Make sure you're getting time for yourself and getting your feet up," she said.

Keeping up good communication with your boss or manager is also important, Ridgway said.

They call them door-crasher specials for a reason — it was literally people crashing through the doors. — Jim Cormier, Atlantic director, Retail Council of Canada

"I let my staff to just have a quick walk around the mall, or go take a bit of a longer break, or go get yourself a tea," she said.

"Make sure that you're having good communication with the people you're working with or working for so that everybody can get through this and you can keep your mental health intact."

Jim Cormier, the Atlantic director for the Retail Council of Canada, said Canadians may have noticed more shopping events like Black Friday over the past five or six years.

That's been done by many retailers in an effort to spread the stress and anxiety those sales cause workers and consumers.

"You'll remember that back in the day, before Black Friday even started, there used to be these massive Boxing Day sales and lineups and, you know, there were at times some unfortunate things that would happen with people — they call them door-crasher specials for a reason — it was literally people crashing through the doors," Cormier said.

He said Black Friday events, which can happen over a period of a week or sometimes even two, allow for holiday shopping to be done in a more orderly way that avoids unruly, massive crowds.

"You may have to wait in some longer lineups, but [we] encourage everyone to be patient and respectful and you'll be able to get what you need for your loved ones."

