New
Kings County ER, other hospital services closed due to smoke
The Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department, laboratory, diagnostic imaging and ambulatory care services will be closed Tuesday morning due to smoke in those parts of the hospital.
Health PEI says no impact to in-patient services, further update expected at 11 a.m.
Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department, laboratory, diagnostic imaging and ambulatory care services will be closed Tuesday morning due to smoke in those parts of the hospital.
Health PEI said there was a minor fire in the boiler room that was immediately extinguished. It said the smoke did travel to other parts of the hospital and it is working with the local fire department to assess the situation.
Health PEI said patients and staff are safe, and there is no impact to in-patient care.
The closure is expected to last until noon. A further update is expected at 11 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.