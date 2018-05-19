Kings County ER, other hospital services closed due to smoke

Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department, laboratory, diagnostic imaging and ambulatory care services will be closed Tuesday morning due to smoke in those parts of the hospital.

Health PEI said there was a minor fire in the boiler room that was immediately extinguished. It said the smoke did travel to other parts of the hospital and it is working with the local fire department to assess the situation.

Health PEI said patients and staff are safe, and there is no impact to in-patient care.

The closure is expected to last until noon. A further update is expected at 11 a.m.