Montague ER closing early Sunday

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will close two hours early on Sunday due to a temporary lack of nursing coverage.

The emergency department will close at 6 p.m. and reopen Monday at 8 a.m., according to a release from Health PEI.

The hospital's emergency department is typically open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Health PEI said regular hours would resume when the department reopens Monday.

The province said anyone with health concerns, or needing immediate health information, can call 811 to speak with a registered nurse.

