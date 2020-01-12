Skip to Main Content
Montague ER closing early Sunday
PEI

Montague ER closing early Sunday

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will close two hours early on Sunday because of a temporary lack of nursing coverage.

The emergency department will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, reopen Monday morning

CBC News ·
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital is closing two hours early today. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will close two hours early on Sunday due to a temporary lack of nursing coverage.

The emergency department will close at 6 p.m. and reopen Monday at 8 a.m., according to a release from Health PEI. 

The hospital's emergency department is typically open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Health PEI said regular hours would resume when the department reopens Monday. 

The province said anyone with health concerns, or needing immediate health information, can call 811 to speak with a registered nurse.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|