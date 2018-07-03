Montague ER closed again Tuesday afternoon

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m because of a lack of doctors.

The Montague ER has been closed more than 20 times since last fall.

People needing urgent care should call 911 or go to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a written release issued by the province advises.

Health PEI is currently trying to recruit two doctors who would be dedicated to working at the KCMH emergency department.

Last Tuesday, Health Minister Robert Mitchell told CBC the province hadn't been able to recruit any doctors yet.

On July 1 the hospital reduced its hours, closing at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

This is part of an effort to reduce burnout of doctors working at the emergency department and make covering shifts easier.

