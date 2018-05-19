Multiple departments at Kings County Memorial Hospital closing Wednesday

Multiple departments at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to renovations.

Lab and X-ray services will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the emergency department will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"It'll be one day now, when we move the equipment out of the existing lab," said Edna Miller, Community Hospitals East administrator.

The lab, X-ray services and emergency department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

As a result of the scheduled closure, there will be walk-in clinics at the Montague Health Centre on Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Renovations include work to the laboratory and front entrance.

"Really to date there's been minimal disruptions, to either staff or patients," Miller said.

Currently the boardroom at the hospital is not in use because all the work has been happening in that area, she said.

"The reason for the closure tomorrow is that we're moving our lab into our boardroom," Miller said.

2nd closure coming

There will be another closure when equipment is moved into the new lab, Miller said.

"It's to make sure we can do the quality-control testing on the equipment prior to it being used."

She said that second closure will take place in February.

Work in preparation of moving the equipment has been ongoing for the last month, Miller said.

"It's all hands on deck," to get the departments back up and running on Friday, she said.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse. In case of a medical emergency call 911, Health PEI said in a release.

