Don't get frustrated — run for politics instead, Monk urges women

Kathleen Monk is on P.E.I. to encourage more women to run for politics.

Monk, a communications and campaign strategist, is the guest speaker for the Hilda Ramsey Dinner — an NDP women's fundraiser — Friday night in Charlottetown.

With women making up only 27 per cent of MPs in the House of Commons, Monk said "we're only half-way to half-way there."

"There are very different levels that women can get engaged in and we need more representation."

Consider quotas

Monk said campaign schools would achieve that goal, but government should also consider quotas to get more women in politics at all levels.

They need to see women in politics so they can imagine themselves in those roles. — Kathleen Monk

"Women need to see role models," she said. "They need to see women in politics so they can imagine themselves in those roles."

She said P.E.I. has produced feminist pioneers in politics, such has former premier Catherine Callbeck.

"We should celebrate those women but we also need to reach more women and all equity-seeking candidates so we can get them engaged in the political process."

'Channel that energy'

She hopes Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections or, more recently, the confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh don't discourage women from running for office.

"Instead of getting frustrated and enraged you can actually channel that energy and put it into good works and I see a lot of women, for sure, and diverse communities doing that across the country. We just need a lot more of it."

The Hilda Ramsey Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with a reception at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.