Karla Bernard named interim leader of P.E.I.'s Green Party

P.E.I.'s Green Party has appointed Karla Bernard as its new interim leader.

The MLA for District 12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park will be taking over for Peter Bevan-Baker, who announced he was stepping down at the party's annual general meeting last month.

The decision was made by the party's provincial council, the Greens said in news release Thursday. It said the interim leader will mark a "new chapter" for the party.

"Bernard brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership to her new position," it said.

"Provincial council is confident Bernard will guide the party forward and build upon the successes achieved under Peter Bevan-Baker's leadership."

Bernard and Bevan-Baker are the party's only two sitting MLAs in the P.E.I. Legislature.

The party lost six out of the eight seats in the provincial election last April, giving up its Official Opposition status to the Liberals.

Bernard was first elected to the Legislature in the historical 2019 election, which saw the Bevan-Baker-led Greens become the first Green Party to ever form the opposition anywhere in Canada.

"I see myself as a bridge between now and when party members have the opportunity to choose their new Leader," Bernard said in the release.

"I look forward to tackling this new role and all the learnings the party and I will undertake during this exciting time."