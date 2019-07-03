Funeral arrangements announced for highway accident victim

There will be a funeral Thursday for Kaitlynn Arsenault, who died in a highway accident in western P.E.I. early Sunday morning.

Police said the 17-year-old died when she fell out of the window of a moving pickup truck on Palmer Road.

There is a visitation Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the West Prince Funeral Home.

Arsenault's funeral will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Palmer Road Thursday, with her funeral mass at 4 p.m.

