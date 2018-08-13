Skip to Main Content
Strawberry social, Old Home Week on Justin Trudeau's P.E.I. itinerary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Prince Edward Island on Monday.

PM expected to attend a strawberry social in downtown Charlottetown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a moment with his son Hadrien while on P.E.I. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The prime minister's website shows three events on the itinerary.

  • 10:30 a.m.: Meeting with seniors at Milton Community Hall.
  • 1 p.m.: A visit to Old Home Week fair in Charlottetown.
  • 2:10 p.m.: Remarks at a strawberry social at Connaught Square in Charlottetown.
MP Wayne Easter with Justin Trudeau and his son Hadrien during the prime minister's visit to P.E.I. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)
Justin Trudeau's first stop on P.E.I. was at Milton Community Hall to meet with seniors. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Trudeau was in Fredericton Sunday, where he met with members of the Fredericton police force following the fatal shooting of officers there.

He was last on the Island in November for the Symons lecture at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

