Strawberry social, Old Home Week on Justin Trudeau's P.E.I. itinerary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Prince Edward Island on Monday.
PM expected to attend a strawberry social in downtown Charlottetown
The prime minister's website shows three events on the itinerary.
- 10:30 a.m.: Meeting with seniors at Milton Community Hall.
- 1 p.m.: A visit to Old Home Week fair in Charlottetown.
- 2:10 p.m.: Remarks at a strawberry social at Connaught Square in Charlottetown.
Trudeau was in Fredericton Sunday, where he met with members of the Fredericton police force following the fatal shooting of officers there.
He was last on the Island in November for the Symons lecture at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
