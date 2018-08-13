Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will 'absolutely not' give up on supply management

Supply management is not on the table in free trade talks with the United States and Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated in advance of a visit to P.E.I. Monday.

Trudeau's visit includes time at Old Home Week, the provincial agricultural fair.

In an interview with Laura Chapin on CBC's Island Morning, Trudeau renewed his pledge not to give up on existing supply management systems in agriculture, in particular citing the dairy industry.

"Absolutely not. I have said and I will continue to say, both to Canadians and Americans, including directly to President Trump that we are not going to get rid of supply management," he said.

"It is a system that works. It is a system that works for Canadians, it's a system that works for our agricultural producers, our dairy farmers. This is something we will continue to protect."

Continuing carbon negotiations

Trudeau has said he will impose a federal carbon tax on provinces that do not have a carbon price plan in place by January.

P.E.I. released a climate change plan in May, and a carbon tax was not part of it.

Trudeau said he believes P.E.I. and Ottawa will come to an agreement on a carbon price.

"I'm very confident we're going to get to the right place," he said.

"We have a great relationship with the P.E.I. government, with Wade MacLauchlan specifically. We look forward to having discussions with him about how we're going to move forward on climate change this fall."

Cannabis industry and the Canadian border

There have been concerns recently that Canadians are increasingly facing questions regarding cannabis use at the U.S. border.

In particular, people working in the industry are considering not travelling to America, for fear of facing a lifetime ban from the country.

Trudeau acknowledged this could be an issue for people working in that sector even after legalization in October.

"Every single country has the right to decide who enters their borders or not," he said.

"Canadians just have to be aware that is something the American border guards can ask about and refuse entry for, and people need to reflect on it."

He added he believes successful legalization in Canada will lead to the American approach to marijuana becoming more like Canada's.

Ice cream, is anything more delectable?

Trudeau is travelling with his youngest son, four-year-old Hadrian.

"He's looking forward to the rides [at Old Home Week], but he's also looking forward to the strawberry social and the ice cream that Sean Casey's going to be putting out for us later," said Trudeau.

