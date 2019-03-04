Trudeau's P.E.I. tour agenda includes major jobs announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit the Charlottetown chemical company BioVectra Monday for a major announcement.

Trudeau has several events scheduled in the Charlottetown area Monday morning.

His morning starts with a Liberal Party fundraising breakfast at the Delta Prince Edward.

Speaking at the breakfast, Trudeau outlined what he saw as some of the accomplishments of his government.

They included the lowest level of unemployment in decades and a decrease in poverty levels. He noted housing is a massive priority on P.E.I.

"Conservatives are going to try to scare people about the future," Trudeau said, adding Liberals will not do that, but will instead offer "an optimistic vision."

After the breakfast Trudeau will meet with Premier Wade MacLauchlan and P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay, the new veterans affairs minister.

MacAulay and Trudeau will go from that meeting to the head office of Veterans Affairs Canada to meet with employees there.

Justin Trudeau and Lawrence MacAulay share the stage. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Following that Trudeau will take a tour of BioVectra and make a major funding announcement.

Trudeau is scheduled to leave P.E.I. following that visit for an event in Mississauga, but all of his events are dependent on the weather. A major winter storm is due to strike the Island Monday morning, with up to 35 centimeters of snow possible.

Trudeau's visit comes at a difficult time for his government, with allegations that he and members of his staff that acted inappropriately in conversations then attorney general Jody Wilson-Rabould about the potential prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Some of the protesters said they were part of the yellow vest movement. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

A small group of protestors carried signs outside the Delta Prince Edward Monday morning. One sign read "Say no to carbon tax," and another "Stop pipelines." Some of the people told Radio-Canada they are members of the yellow vest movement. Police stepped in to disperse some protestors who blocked the intersection of Queen and Water streets.

