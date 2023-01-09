Remains of N.B. teen who fell from boat found on P.E.I., RCMP confirm

Human remains found near Skinners Pond, near the northwest tip of P.E.I., in September have been identified as a missing 15-year-old boy from New Brunswick, RCMP said in a release.

The remains found on Sept. 29 were suspected to be Justin Landry, who was reported to have fallen off a fishing boat on August 29 off the coast of Pointe-Sapin, which is across the Northumberland Strait from Skinners Pond.

P.E.I. RCMP confirmed the positive identification in a written statement on Jan. 9, 2023.