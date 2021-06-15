P.E.I. government hiring more workers to help victims of family violence

The P.E.I. government is looking to hire more justices of the peace to help victims of family violence.

Justices of the peace are legal workers whose primary job is to review and invoke emergency protection orders under the Victims of Family Violence Act. These orders are enforced when a victim of family violence comes forward to a victim services worker or RCMP officer, and there's still a significant threat to their safety.

"The emergency protection order itself could have a number of different provisions involved," said Jayelee Grady, provincial manager of victim services. "It could be restricting direct or indirect contact with a victim, or it could help determine temporary occupancy of the home or care of the children."

Grady said Islanders submit about 50 emergency protection order applications per fiscal year.

There's a lot of satisfaction in knowing that you're part of a solution. — Jayelee Grady, provincial manager of victim services

"At the heart of it, it would allow the victim of family violence to have an opportunity to remain in the home in a safe way."

'You're part of a solution'

There are currently six justices of the peace in P.E.I., but the government is hoping to get that number up to eight or nine. Grady said justices of the peace work on a roster basis and are typically on call for a week at a time.

"It is a 24-hour service," said Grady. "As you know, family violence isn't limited to business hours."

The P.E.I. government put out a newspaper ad looking for applicants. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Grady said applicants should have "an interest and a knowledge and understanding about the dynamics of family violence" and "some flexibility when they are on call."

While there are difficult parts to the job — such as hearing the stories of victims of family violence — Grady said P.E.I.'s current justices of the peace find it a rewarding experience.

"It feels good to be able to help," she said. "I think there's a lot of satisfaction in knowing that you're part of a solution.

Grady said new hires will be trained on the dynamics of family violence and the requirements for issuing an emergency protection order.

"It's important for people to have the ability to feel safe and to be safe in their homes," Grady said.

"Not every day's a good day but when you can see that the work that you've done has played even a small part in helping somebody create a safe environment for themselves and their family, it's worth it."

Applications are open until July 2.

