P.E.I. junior hockey teams struggle with financial losses, positive COVID tests 

The Charlottetown Islanders and Summerside Western Capitals will welcome fans back to their rinks for the first time in more than two months, and both teams hope it will help turn around their financial fortunes after some tough times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islanders will play Victoriaville Friday night at Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, while the Western Caps host their first home games in 2022 on Sunday and on Islander Day, at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

Both Island teams are currently leading their respective leagues — the Western Capitals with the Maritime Junior Hockey League and the Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — but not without overcoming some challenges so far this season.

For the Western Capitals, that includes 13 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 since December.

"It's a little bit demoralizing. It keeps us off the ice. We were playing some good hockey and we were in great shape," said general manager Pat McIver.

"It's a bit of a setback, but I'm sure we'll get the work boots on and get back to where we were."

The Western Capitals have had 13 players test positive for COVID-19 since December. (Ronnie MacKenzie/Summerside Western Capitals )

McIver said everyone on the team was considered a close contact, so they had to take a week off. They returned to the ice on Wednesday, but still have a reduced lineup.

He said the team is looking forward to this weekend's home games.

"It's so exciting. Before Christmas, we were drawing very well, we were up over a thousand people a night and things were going well," McIver said.

"There's a lot of buzz about Sunday, and Monday being Islander Day, so we're looking forward to those games. I think there are going to be some nice crowds around."

Ticket sales mean revenue

McIver said having fans in the building is also important for the team's bottom line.

"We're a gate-driven team. We rely on our fans and our sponsors and without them, it's next to impossible to survive," McIver said.

"I think people are finally ready to commit to coming back to the rink. But we'll see here on Sunday and Monday."

Some Western Capitals players at a practice in early February. (Ronnie MacKenzie/Summerside Western Capitals )

McIver said the team has struggled through the pandemic.

"From a hockey standpoint, it's now three years. We lost our playoff revenue from 2020," McIver said.

"We were one of the top-ranked teams in Canada that year. I guesstimate that year, in revenue, probably cost us $150,000."

McIver says having fans in the building is also important for the team's bottom line. (Ronnie MacKenzie/Summerside Western Capitals )

He describes last season as awful and had higher hopes for this one.

"Then all of a sudden you're shut down for a couple of months again, and they're reducing the schedule and reducing home games," McIver said.

"We count on those games for revenue, right? So it's definitely going to transpire probably into losses again this year, for the third year in a row."

One-time boost

The Charlottetown Islanders got a boost this week when city council voted to give them an additional $50,000 in one-time funding, because of the team's financial woes.

The funding is on top of the annual grant of $100,000 that the city gives the team, plus up to $7,000 for training camp.

"They met with us two or three weeks ago with their financial plan, and they were running low, their owners already put money in and they had exhausted all avenues," said Coun. Kevin Ramsay, who moved the resolution.

"This is not new money that's going to affect our budget. This is money we can transfer from the economic development department over to them that hasn't been spent as of yet because of COVID-19."

The Islanders are getting ready to welcome back fans for the first time in two months. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada )

Ramsay said the Quebec government has given each of that province's teams $1.4 million to help cover losses because of COVID-19.

"They didn't lose any ownership through this pandemic, which is fantastic," Ramsay said.

"This is the first time they ever come back to us for a little boost. And we're hoping we're going to get them over the hump, and then go from there."

Coun. Kevin Ramsay says the Islanders are in the final year of their four-year contract with the city, and he's hopeful they will stay, despite the toll of the pandemic. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada )

Welcome back

For players and coaches with the Charlottetown Islanders, the return of fans is also welcome.

"I think it's exciting for the players, some of them have never played here in front of fans," said assistant general manager and associate coach, Guy Girouard.

"We think the fans are very important for us. They're a big part of our business model and we want to make sure that we put on a good show for them. Hopefully soon we'll be able to have a full Eastlink Centre."

Islanders player Xavier Simoneau says it's an 'incredible feeling' to play in front of fans and gives his team energy and momentum. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada )

"It's actually an incredible feeling to play in front of of those of those people," said player Xavier Simoneau.

"We have an amazing, amazing team this year, so we just want to give the best that we can, and show the skill that we have."

McIver said he's sure every team looks forward to a season where they don't have to deal with the challenges of a pandemic.

"It's very stressful, to be honest. From the players, the staff, to everybody, I so look forward to that day," McIver said.

"You take things for granted before, right, and if we ever get back to normal, it'll be a blessing, for sure."