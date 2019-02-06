Youth deal with real-world problems while learning about future careers

Island students took part in a new program called World of Choices in Summerside, P.E.I., on Wednesday.

The career-mentoring event hosted by Junior Achievement P.E.I. matched up high school students with adult mentors from different professions, who gave the students real-world issues to solve together.

"I really like this environment because there are smaller groups and everybody gets to share their ideas," said Grade 10 student Rosa Clement.

"It's really constructive. Like, if I had been given this project by myself, I would probably be just completely lost, and it would take me so long to do. But with other people urging you on and everybody supporting each other, it's really helpful."

Grade 10 student Rosa Clement said she found working with the group a great way to help solve the mentors' challenges. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The mentors came from a wide range of professional fields including mental health, entrepreneurship, education, arts, research and science.

Some of the mentors challenged the students to work on youth-related issues, such as student engagement and mental health.

Youth perspective

Grade 12 student Jack Morse's group was tasked with youth engagement at the business incubator Startup Zone in Charlottetown.

"It has been super engaging," Morse said, applauding the work as "actually relevant" and practical.

Morse said it was interesting to share the youths' perspective and to hear in return what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Jack Morse said he enjoyed the idea of youth bringing their suggestions forward to businesses that deal with youth. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

This is the first year Junior Achievement's World of Choices program has run on P.E.I. It was a partnership with the Department of Education, Early Learning and Culture.

Career day with a twist

"This really opens them up to conversation," said organizer Glenna Lohnes. "It gets them involved with students from across the Island that they may not know and are getting to know, and it also gets them thinking."

Glenna Lohnes organized the event so that students could learn about business in a different way. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Lohnes said they are hoping to expand the program for next year so more students from across the Island are able to take part.

There are more than 5,500 students enrolled in Junior Achievement programs on P.E.I. for the 2018/2019 school year.

