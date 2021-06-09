3 P.E.I. temperature records broken Tuesday

There were temperature records set for a June 8 in Charlottetown, Summerside and St. Peters Bay on Tuesday.

In a notice sent out Wednesday morning, Environment Canada noted the following maximum temperatures.

Charlottetown: 30.6 C, the previous record was 27.8 C in 1922.

Summerside: 32.7 C, the previous record was 27.2 C in 1973.

St. Peters Bay: 29.9 C, the previous record was 28.3 C in 2017.

The Summerside temperature was also the highest ever recorded in the month of June. The previous high was 32.2 C on June 29, 1947.

A heat record was also set in Summerside on Monday at 28.2 C, topping the previous 26.5 C June 7 record set in 1991.

While the start of the week was hot, it did not match the province's highest ever June temperature. That was recorded in O'Leary on June 27, 2001: 33.5 C.

The hottest temperature ever recorded on P.E.I. was 35.0 C in Bangor, south of Morell, on Aug. 5, 1976.

More from CBC P.E.I.