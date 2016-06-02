June bugs: a beetle even an entomologist struggles to love

They're whacking against the windows, they're buzzing around your deck. It's June bug season on P.E.I.

Agriculture Canada entomologist Christine Noronha said she is not surprised by how much people can be annoyed by them.

"I totally understand. They are these really clumsy beetles that fly around and they'll fly right into you," said Noronha.

"Also, what happens is they have these little spines on their legs so when they come and land on you the spines can stick to your clothing and when you are trying to brush them off they're just stuck there. So that kind of freaks people out."

Porch lights will attract them, which can make it a struggle to get in your house through a swarm of bugs.

An agricultural pest

The problems with June bugs don't stop there.

Before they are flying beetles they are grubs underground. Those grubs feed on the roots of plants.

When populations are high, this can result in dead patches of lawn. They can also damage corn and grain fields.

While they are called June bugs, they will often come out in late May, especially with warm weather like the Island has had this week, said Noronha. Peak season will come some time in the next two weeks.

More from CBC P.E.I.