Jumpin' Jack Proud donating proceeds of book to IWK

Jumpin' Jack Proud is a name many Islanders will recognize, if not, you might know some of his work.

The Rustico Resort golf course and the course in Stanhope were both started by Proud. Or maybe you remember the days of the pig races or his memorable floats in the Gold Cup Parade.

"I've had a lot of fun. More fun than the Lord actually allowed," Proud told CBC Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

Proud lives in Moncton but was born in Charlottetown in 1926, and now at 94, he is not slowing down.

He shares his favourite stories in his 2016 book Jumping Jack Proud — My memories, My life, Beating the Odds and Still Having Fun and is turning all the cash over to the IWK hospital in Halifax.

Racing cars, horses and pigs

If you sold World's Finest Chocolate when you were going to school anywhere in the Maritimes, chances are it was Proud who was the sales representative who talked your principal or coach into joining the fundraising program.

"I first sold World's Finest Chocolate when I was at Prince of Wales College to make money to play hockey in Bathurst."

Proud also had a lot going on in Oyster Bed, P.E.I.

"Well I had paddle boats. I had a horse motel, they'd take their trailers and their horses."

Proud raced horses but says, 'I had more fun racing the pigs actually.' (Submitted by Jack Proud)

He held horse shows and had a stock car track, Proud said.

"I had three stock cars one time but never got into one, had somebody else drive them."

Proud said he raced horses and pigs.

"I had more fun racing the pigs actually."

'I could write two more books'

Proud said he wanted to write a book for years and several people kept telling him to do it. When John Chase said he'd write it for him, Proud took him up on the offer.

"If he had time I could write two more books and never the same thing in either one of them."

'Well I am by name what most people are by nature, Proud.' (Submitted by Jack Proud)

He said he got the nickname Jumpin' Jack because of his work on so many different projects and his community involvement.

"Everyone knows Jumpin' Jack from Newfoundland to Victoria," Proud said.

Proud by name

His father always told him what to say when people asked what his name was, he said.

"Well I am by name what most people are by nature, Proud."

Proud's book will be available at Proude's Shoes. They are currently all sold out. He said over $4,000 has already been donated to the IWK.

