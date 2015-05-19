P.E.I. unemployment rate up with thousands of jobs lost

P.E.I.'s unemployment rate rose almost a full percentage point in July, but remained in record low territory.

Statistics Canada released the monthly labour force survey Friday morning.

The provincial economy dropped 2,300 jobs, but 1,600 people also left the workforce. The overall result was an increase in the unemployment rate to 5.7 per cent from 4.9.

The June report shattered a number of records. The previous lowest unemployment rate was 7.7 per cent, which means even with the relatively large increase in July's unemployment rate is still the second lowest on record.

The province also saw a record number of jobs in June. The number of jobs on P.E.I. has been growing since January.

A decline in the number of Islanders looking for work contributed to the low unemployment rate in June, and that decline continued in July despite a growing population.

The workforce on P.E.I. is now about the same as it was in November. Over the same period the population grew by 3,800.

The participation rate in July, the percentage of the population either working or looking for work, fell to 64.5 per cent. In the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, the average participation rate was 66.6 per cent.

Nationally the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

P.E.I. still has the lowest unemployment rate in Atlantic Canada, but fell behind provinces to the west of the region.