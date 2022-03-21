Man faces rare charges over allegations he tried to menace 2 P.E.I. judges

A man who just finished serving time on Prince Edward Island for slashing a provincial court judge's tires is now facing more serious charges.

The Crown says Jeff Clory of Georgetown wrote Judge Nancy Orr's home address on the wall of his jail cell, and also told other inmates where she lives.

That led to one of two counts now laid against him of engaging in conduct with the intent to provoke a state of fear in justice system participants, under Section 423.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Orr owned the car that Clory was convicted of vandalizing. Evidence presented in court showed him pulling up outside the courthouse on a snowmobile to slash the tires as Orr heard cases inside in February 2021.

Judge Jeff Lantz presided over the criminal mischief case that resulted from the damage, and found Clory guilty in November.

The problem with respect to Mr. Clory is he's become fixated on these two judges, and there are consequences when you make statements that are threatening. - John Diamond

The second charge of provoking fear was laid over allegations that Clory shared on social media the names of Lantz's wife, daughter, mother and brother, and that he said Lantz would pay for what he had done.

Clory was released from the provincial correctional centre on March 10, only to be arrested again six days later, after staff at the jail allegedly discovered the wall writing when they went to clean his cell.

He was back in Charlottetown court Monday for a hearing on the two provoking-fear charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 14 years, as well as a charge of uttering threats.

This is the section of the Criminal Code of Canada under which Jeff Clory of Georgetown, P.E.I. was charged, after alleged posts and graffiti about two provincial court judges. (Criminal Code of Canada)

"It's rare," provincial director of prosecution John Diamond said of the Section 423 charges being laid. "The problem with respect to Mr. Clory is he's become fixated on these two judges, and there are consequences when you make statements that are threatening."

Clory was released from custody after telling the court he and his partner are moving to Alberta and will ask to have the charges transferred there.