CBC P.E.I. wins 3 RTDNA Canada awards

CBC P.E.I. has won three RTDNA Canada regional awards, honouring the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital across the country.

It has also been nominated for five Atlantic Journalism Awards.

The RTDNA winners are:

Laura Meader, Shane Ross, John Robertson and Donna Allen, for their work on the series I Live Here Now, which profiled stories of newcomers to P.E.I. from various countries.

Kevin Yarr for his series Climate Change Now, which examined how climate change is affecting daily life on P.E.I.

Donna Allen, a former executive producer who recently retired after a career spanning more than three decades, received a lifetime achievement award.

The awards are for one of four regions across Canada. The national award winners will be announced next month.

CBC P.E.I.'s finalists for Atlantic Journalism Awards are:

The AJA winners will be announced next month.

