Summerside's Journal Pioneer back in readers' hands
Paper edition of newspaper returns after 7-month absence, but as a weekly
Summerside's Journal Pioneer newspaper is back in print after a seven-month hiatus.
The paper stopped publishing near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued to offer news in its online edition.
The owner, Halifax-based SaltWire Network, said it had to stop printing the Summerside paper because of economic challenges during the pandemic.
The Journal Pioneer had been a Monday-to-Saturday publication until this spring, but now will be published weekly.
In Wednesday's return edition, a large ad called for the public to invest in the paper through advertising and subscriptions.
"We want to thank you for your understanding and support during our hiatus," the ad said.
"Here at the Journal Pioneer, we're happy to be seeing our words and photos back in print, as they have been for generations — 155 years in fact — and we hope you are too."
