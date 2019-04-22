No inquest needed in deaths of Josh Underhay and son, says chief coroner

There will not be an inquest into the deaths of Josh Underhay and his six-year-old son Oliver.

The Green Party candidate and his son died in a canoeing accident on the Hillsborough River on April 19, four days before the P.E.I. election.

P.E.I. government officials said the Office of the Chief Coroner has a duty to conduct an investigation when a death has occurred by accident.

The investigation into Underhay's death consisted of collecting information from witnesses, the police and medical reports, including the autopsy.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has completed the investigation and has determined that an inquest is not necessary.

