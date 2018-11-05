Election in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park postponed after candidate's death

The death of a candidate has forced the election in District 9 to be postponed.

Elections P.E.I. says a byelection will be held in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the death on Friday of Green Party candidate Josh Underhay,

In a statement, Elections P.E.I. said when a candidate dies before an election, it is required to enact Section 45 of the Election Act.

It reads:

"45. (2) If a candidate, officially nominated, dies between the close of nominations and of the poll, the Chief Electoral Officer shall issue his or her certificate, in the manner set forth in section 8, upon which certificate the Lieutenant Governor in Council shall then

(a) order the withdrawal of the grant of poll;

(b) fix the date of a new ordinary polling day which shall be not more than three months from the date of the death of the candidate, and the writ shall be deemed to have been amended accordingly."

Elections P.E.I. said there will be an announcement in the coming weeks about the date of the byelection.

"Elections P.E.I. was very saddened to learn about the passing of Josh Underhay and his son. We offer our thoughts and prayers to their family, friends and colleagues," the statement said.

All other districts go to the polls on April 23.

The referendum vote in District 9 on electoral reform will still take place on April 23.