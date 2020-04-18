'They have left a mark on so many people': Islanders pay tribute to Josh and Oliver Underhay

'There's a lot of us still hurting terribly,' says Greg Bradley, who painted two bicycles green and parked them at the entrance to the Confederation Trail on Belvedere Avenue in Charlottetown In memory of Josh and Oliver Underhay. (Greg Bradley/Facebook)

Islanders may notice bicycles parked prominently on lawns and front steps Sunday, as people pay tribute to Josh Underhay and his young son Oliver who died in a canoeing accident one year ago.

The father, 35, and son, 6, died on the Hillsborough River on April 19, 2019.

Underhay was the Green Party's candidate in District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, a teacher at Birchwood Intermediate School in Charlottetown and a beloved community volunteer. He was also passionate about cycling.

The gesture was conceived of after Cycling P.E.I.'s plans for a memorial bike-run were cancelled due to COVID-19.

"We'd love for people to bring out their bicycle, set them in the front yard in tribute," said Greg Bradley, a friend of the Underhay family.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of them and I know I'm not alone."

Josh and Oliver Underhay died in a canoeing accident on the Hillsborough River on April 19, 2019. (Belvedere Funeral Home)

'Honour of knowing Josh'

When he thinks of the father and son, Bradley said he remembers Underhay cycling with a bicycle carrier behind him and Oliver tucked inside it.

"That was a very common thing. But I guess mostly [what I remember] would be the honour of knowing Josh and having beautiful conversations."

Islanders may also spot two bicycles spray-painted bright green displayed on Belvedere Avenue by the Charlottetown Farmers' Market on the Confederation Trail over the next little while.

Anybody who's known him knows what he was about, he walked the walk like nobody I've ever met. — Greg Bradley, family friend

Bradley said he wanted to give people a place to go to pay their respects in a way that still adheres to public health measures during COVID-19.

Cyclists are being encouraged to stop by the memorial, take a picture and share it on Cycling P.E.I.'s Remembering Josh and Oliver Facebook page — while maintaining proper physical distance of course, he said.

In tribute to Josh and Oliver Underhay, Islanders are parking their bikes on lawns and front steps. (Amy Brown/Facebook)

"He's left a mark — and Oliver, a little angel. They have left a mark on so many people, Island-wide, Canada-wide, in different parts of the world. It's incredible.

"Anybody who's known him knows what he was about, he walked the walk like nobody I've ever met," Bradley said.

Those looking to stop by the memorial on the Confederation Trail are being reminded not to touch the bikes in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.