'Super exciting': P.E.I.'s Josh Currie says he'll never forget his first NHL goal

Charlottetown's Josh Currie scored his first NHL goal Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1.

"It's super exciting," the 26-year-old forward said after the game. "Words can't even describe how I am feeling right now. It is obviously even better to get the win. I wouldn't have wanted to get it with a different group of guys. It is awesome."

I am sure I had a lot of family and friends watching back home. It was definitely exciting and a moment I won't forget. — Josh Currie

It was Currie's third NHL game after being called up to Edmonton from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last week.

The pride of PEI 😀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/meqAGc98Vm">pic.twitter.com/meqAGc98Vm</a> —@EdmontonOilers

Currie got the Oilers on the board first, sending a rebound past Ducks goalie Kevin Boyle with four minutes to play in the first period.

"I am sure I had a lot of family and friends watching back home. It was definitely exciting and a moment I won't forget, that's for sure."

Currie played four seasons with the P.E.I. Rocket, Charlottetown's QMJHL team before they became the Islanders. He was not drafted by an NHL team, and went on to play pro in the East Coast Hockey League before joining the Oilers AHL franchise in Bakersfield.

The Oilers were playing Saturday night without captain Connor McDavid, who was serving the first of a two-game suspension for a hit to the head of New York Islanders defenceman Nick Leddy on Thursday.

More P.E.I. news