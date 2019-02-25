Watching son score 1st NHL goal 'surreal' for P.E.I. dad

When Charlottetown's Josh Currie scored his first NHL goal Saturday night helping the Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1, his parents were in the stands in Edmonton with smiles the size of Prince Edward Island.

It was Currie's third NHL game after being called up to Edmonton from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last week.

"It was quite a moment," Stephen Currie told CBC News:Compass's Steve Bruce as they watched the replay of Josh's goal. "Still get goosebumps every time I watch it."

Stephen and Joanne Currie, and their two other sons Lucas and Nicholas, Josh's girlfriend and his maternal grandparents all attended the game.

'It was just so surreal'

"We just jumped up, we couldn't believe it — it was just so surreal," Stephen said.

The pride of PEI 😀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/meqAGc98Vm">pic.twitter.com/meqAGc98Vm</a> —@EdmontonOilers

"You were kind of almost in shock — oh my God he just scored!"

Josh had played for about five minutes in his first game Tuesday night and got about nine minutes Thursday. Saturday he was on the ice for about 12 minutes, his dad said.

"He really got the nerves out, things were really clicking for him," Stephen said. "It was pretty exciting, it was a moment I'll not forget."

'Shout-out to his mother'

The family had to rush to the airport to get home right after Saturday night's game but were able to congratulate Josh on the phone.

'We couldn't believe it,' says Josh Currie's dad Stephen, fifth from left, with family members in the stands in Edmonton Saturday night. (Submitted by Joanne Currie)

"His mother was crying and the girlfriend was crying and it was pretty surreal, the whole thing," Stephen said.

In a post-game interview Josh called his father his biggest influence.

Stephen said that made him "pretty proud," but said he reminded Josh his mother also played a huge role.

"Sometimes it's always about the fathers, but shout-out to his mother who was always there for cooking the meals and doing the cleaning and all that behind-the-scenes stuff."

'Anybody can do it'

Josh's dream of making the NHL had some nightmare moments along the way. He was undrafted and had played in the ECHL and the American Hockey League for a few seasons before being called up to the big leagues.

Welcome to the show, Josh Currie! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/rbxAf3cW6b">pic.twitter.com/rbxAf3cW6b</a> —@EdmontonOilers

"It was just hard work and perseverance and he got there. Now he's just got to keep himself there," Stephen said.

"If Josh Currie can do it, anybody can do it."

Monday night the Oilers take on Nashville and plenty of Islanders will be glued to their screens to see how Currie performs.

More P.E.I. news