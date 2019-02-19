P.E.I.'s Josh Currie called up to the Edmonton Oilers

Charlottetown native Josh Currie has been called up to play for the Edmonton Oilers.

The 26-year-old forward has been brought up from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors in California.

Currie will be the second Islander called up to the NHL this month after Zack MacEwen — who was called up by the Vancouver Canucks earlier in February.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> have recalled forward Josh Currie from the <a href="https://twitter.com/Condors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Condors</a>, placed forwards Jujhar Khaira & Jesse Puljujarvi on Injured Reserve & activated defenceman Andrej Sekera from IR. <a href="https://t.co/ousqgo0NaG">pic.twitter.com/ousqgo0NaG</a> —@EdmontonOilers

Currie leads the Condors this season with 24 goals and also serves as an alternate captain for the team.

He has reached 20 or more goals over last three consecutive seasons and is the team's all-time leader in games played with 237 games under his belt.

Currie has 67 assists and 143 points over the course of five seasons with the Condors.

He signed his first NHL contract with Edmonton in July 2018.

