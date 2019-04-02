Funeral for Islander killed in Alberta to be held in P.E.I.

The funeral for an Island man who was killed in Alberta will be held in P.E.I., according to his family.

Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45, was fatally injured in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday. RCMP in Alberta say a man and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm, and police have issued a warrant for their arrest.

RCMP say the suspects are at large and one is armed.

"I'm still in shock. I can't believe that this has actually happened," said Gallant's sister, Tammy Gallant. "We're here for one another. We're doing what we can for one another."

She said her brother leaves behind two adult sons.

'Just a sweetheart'

"Joseph was a funny boy, he liked to have fun, he was just a sweetheart," said Joseph Gallant's aunt Shirley Gallant, who said he was someone who got along with everyone and had lots of friends.

She said her own five sons were close with him, and have taken the news of his death hard.

"He's always been a west boy, he's always been the type of man who lived in a truck," said Tammy Gallant. "He loved trucking. He was never much for being here on the little Island. There was never nothing for him. He always liked being by himself … and wherever he wanted to be."

Funeral in P.E.I.

Tammy Gallant said the hope is to get her brother home by Saturday, but she's not sure if that will be able to happen, as getting his body back to the Island has been a challenge.

"It's hard. He's way out there. He's out there all by himself," she said. "We don't even know if we're going to be able to see him to say goodbye."

The funeral will be arranged through Moase Funeral Home in Summerside, P.E.I.

