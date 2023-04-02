Bishop Joseph Dabrowski replaces Richard Grecco as P.E.I. top Catholic leader

The Diocese of Charlottetown has a new leader, two years after the retirement of Bishop Richard Grecco.

Pope Francis has appointed 58-year-old Joseph Dabrowski as the 14th bishop of the Charlottetown diocese, according to an announcement posted on the St. Dunstan's Basilica website.

Dabrowski, who was born in Poland, was formerly the auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of London, Ont.

Dabrowski will be installed at a ceremony at St. Dunstan's Basilica at a later date, according to the announcement.

He will oversee the 50 Catholic parishes on P.E.I.

"I look forward to meeting the priests and people of the Diocese of Charlottetown, shepherding them, and working with them in furthering the mission of the Church there," he said in the announcement.