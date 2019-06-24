Cornwall's Jordan Spence drafted by LA Kings

The NHL picked up the rights to Jordan Spence of Cornwall, P.E.I., during the weekend's NHL draft.

Spence, an 18-year-old defenceman, is a member of the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats and represented Canada at the U18 World Championship this spring.

Spence played the 2017-18 season with the Summerside Western Capitals.

Spence was born in Australia and spent his early years in Japan. He holds dual citizenship in Canada and Japan, and moved to P.E.I. when he was 13.

The Kings selected Spence 95th overall.

