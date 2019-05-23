Search for fisherman will start on the shore Thursday

RCMP and Ground Search and Rescue will begin their search Thursday for missing P.E.I. fisherman Jordan Hicken along the shore.

RCMP say the seas are still too rough to search on the water.

Hicken went overboard from his fishing boat off Naufrage, on the Island's North Shore, early Tuesday morning. The coast guard, local fire departments, and as many as 60 local fishing boats were involved in the search that day.

Joint Search and Rescue handed over the task to RCMP Tuesday evening, and it became a missing person case.

The seas were too rough to search on the water Wednesday. Police are hoping the water will calm enough Thursday to get additional help from the RCMP dive team and the coast guard.

"Hopefully, the plan is today, when the water calms we'll be able get additional resources out on the ocean," RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn told CBC News Thursday morning.

"Our hope is to get a resolution for the family today."

Drones will be used for the ground search, and community volunteers are turning out to help.

