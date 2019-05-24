Volunteer force in search for fisherman expected to grow

The official search for a P.E.I. fishermen who went overboard off the North Shore is scaled back for Friday, but RCMP are still expecting a strong turnout of community volunteers.

Jordan Hicken was lost while out fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early Tuesday morning. The rescue effort was called off Tuesday evening and RCMP took it over as a missing person case.

Rough waters hampered the search Wednesday through Thursday morning, but the RCMP was able to get a dive team out in the afternoon. It continued working through the evening.

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue are taking a day off Friday and will return on the weekend. RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said there have been a lot of volunteers out searching, and he expects even more if there is no resolution Friday.

"I expect that through the weekend we'll see a lot of people from the community, and maybe across P.E.I., out walking the coastline, because everybody wants to do a little bit to help," said Gunn.

Jordan Hicken was lost off the fishing boat Plum Crazy Tuesday morning. ( Jordan Steven Lee Hicken/Facebook)

Gunn said the coast guard is ready to assist with the dive team if required, but that is not expected to be necessary. RCMP will also have a drone operator assisting with the search.

