Fisherman lost at sea off Naufrage to be remembered this weekend

Friends and family of Jordan Hicken will gather this weekend to remember the 23-year-old fisherman who was lost at sea May 21.

Hicken went overboard while fishing off of Naufrage​​​​, off the North Shore of eastern P.E.I. He was from Montague and was fishing with his father, Trevor Hicken. His family said he was an experienced fisherman who has fished for several years, including in Nova Scotia.

A search continued for more than three weeks, but his body was not found — although some of what was believed to be his clothing was located.

Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Ferguson-Logan Montague Funeral Home, there will be a gathering to remember Hicken.

Saturday morning a celebration of his life is planned at the funeral home chapel at 11.

Hicken will be remembered by his parents Trevor and Kimberly Hicken and two sisters and many other family members, according to a notice on the Ferguson-Logan Funeral Home website.

Fishermen, the Coast Guard and volunteers searched for Hicken for weeks. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

