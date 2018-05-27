Wait times for joint replacement growing on P.E.I.

More Prince Edward Islanders are waiting longer than they should for hip and knee replacements, according to the most recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Last year, 49 per cent of Islanders needing a hip replacement got one within the recommended 26 weeks. For knee replacements only 26 per cent of patients hit that benchmark.

As recently as 2015, 85 per cent of hip replacements and 83 per cent of knee replacements were done within the benchmark times. Nationally, 75 per cent of hip replacements and 69 per cent of knee replacements hit those targets.

Health PEI says it's important to note that the CIHI report only reflects six months of results, April to September.

It believes there are several contributing factors:

More patients are choosing to defer surgery for personal reasons.

The aging population has increased the need for these surgeries.

An increase in demand for surgery on other joints.

There has been an increase in referrals for orthopedic services, which means these surgeons are splitting their time between office consultations, the operating room and post-operative clinics.

The availability of anesthesia and operating room time.

Health PEI said there were 6 per cent more hip and knee surgeries performed in 2018 on P.E.I. compared to 2017, adding it is working to address the growth in demand and improve wait times.

