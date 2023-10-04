Province launches new 3rd-party investigation of Murray Harbour councillor who posted sign
Lantz says legal department advised a separate probe in John Robertson case
There's been another twist in efforts to discipline a councillor in Murray Harbour, P.E.I., who posted a sign on his property criticizing how the graves of Indigenous children at former residential schools were being characterized.
The provincial government has hired lawyer Michael Drake of the Charlottetown-based McInnes Cooper law firm to do another investigation into John Robertson's conduct.
"This matter has gone on for far too long and we do not want to delay the outcome of this situation any further," P.E.I.'s minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Rob Lantz, said in a written statement on Wednesday morning. "I have asked Mr. Drake to conduct his inquiry as quickly as possible while ensuring proper due diligence."
Robertson's fellow councillors in Murray Harbour commissioned a retired RCMP officer to review the circumstances around a message Robertson posted on a sign on his property on the weekend upon which National Day for Truth and Reconciliation fell last September.
The message read: "Truth: Mass Grave Hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A's Integrity."
After receiving the former Mountie's report, the councillors suspended Robertson from council for six months for breaching its code of conduct bylaw, and voted to levy sanctions on him that included a $500 fine and required a letter of apology.
When Robertson did not meet the deadline he was given to accept the sanctions, the Murray Harbour council asked the provincial minister to step in, as allowed for in the province's Municipal Government Act.
Lantz at first gave Robertson until Dec. 31 to either comply with the sanctions levied or resign from council altogether, before walking that back and saying he would grant Robertson's request for "a bit of time to consider how he's going to respond."
The posting of the sign led Murray Harbour Mayor Terry White and Abegweit First Nation Chief Roddy Gould Jr., among others, to call on Robertson to resign.
"The decision before me is unprecedented and one that cannot be taken lightly," Lantz wrote in his statement Wednesday.
"As a former municipal councillor, I respect and appreciate the role of democratically elected local governments. We need to follow the letter of the law concerning the Municipal Government Act so that we are confident a decision can hold up."
In the past few years, First Nations across Canada have located evidence of the remains of more than 2,300 children in suspected unmarked graves at or near former residential schools and Indian hospitals.
That's according to a report from the independent special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves and burial sites associated with Indian Residential Schools that was released earlier this year.