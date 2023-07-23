John Joe Sark celebrated for his 'inspiring' life — and sense of humour

Friends and family gathered at St. Bonaventure Church in Tracadie Cross, P.E.I., on Saturday to celebrate the life of Mi'kmaw leader John Joe Sark.

Sark died Jan. 8 at the age of 77 from complications from diabetes.

Longtime friend Mary Boyd spoke of the keptin's "inspiring life with enormous accomplishments," notably when it came to fighting for Indigenous rights and recognition.

Rev. Gerard Chaisson conducts a smudging during the memorial at St. Bonaventure Church, a place Sark loved for its inclusion of Indigenous culture. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

He also loved to celebrate his Christian faith and its relationship to Indigenous culture, Boyd said, and he appreciated how Rev. Gerard Chiasson, pastor of the church, recognized Mi'kmaw customs and scriptures.

Among the tears were some laughs from the congregation when spoke of Sark's sense of humour.

"Who else but John Joe would surround the foot of the altar here with stuffed animals of the forests of P.E.I. and then wanted to take the fox outside and place it as close as possible to Father Gerard's chicken coop?" Boyd said.