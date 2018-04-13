Former school bus driver sent pornography to student

A former school bus driver who sent a pornographic video to a female student has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

John Robert Corcoran, 52, of Mill River East, P.E.I., had pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced in provincial court in Summerside.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Corcoran and the girl had exchanged numerous text messages over several months in late 2018. In some, Corcoran told her she was attractive.

In early 2019, Corcoran sent a pornographic video to her in a Facebook message that he had downloaded from the internet. He also shared it with several adult friends.

The girl, who was under 18, told Corcoran the video disturbed and upset her, but he continued to communicate with her for about a month after sending the video, according to the agreed facts presented Dec. 4. in court.

The girl also told her mother what had happened. That's when RCMP were contacted.

Corcoran's 90-day jail sentence was jointly recommended by the Crown prosecutor and by Corcoran's lawyer.

Judge Jeff Lantz allowed Corcoran to serve his sentence on weekends and he'll be on probation for three years. He was ordered to provide a DNA sample for the national database and his name will remain on the national sex offender registry for 10 years.

More P.E.I. news