John Cleese to bring something completely different to Charlottetown
Legendary comedian John Cleese will be in Charlottetown next spring, bringing an evening of entertainment to the EastLink Centre.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 24
The show is titled Why There is No Hope, and a news release from the EastLink Centre promises a hilarious evening.
Cleese made his name as a comedian as a member of Monty Python's Flying Circus in the 1960s. He went on to write and star in a number of movies, receiving an Oscar nomination for A Fish Called Wanda.
He released a memoir titled So, Anyway… in 2014. Recent shows include his Last Time to See Me Before I Die tour of Europe in May and June.
Cleese will perform in Charlottetown May 9. Tickets go on sale Aug. 24.
