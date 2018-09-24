Book by late P.E.I. restaurateur John Bil published posthumously

A book by late restaurateur John Bil has been published posthumously — giving readers a chance to continue to learn from his expertise in the seafood industry.

Bil spent many years on P.E.I., and opened his restaurant, Ship to Shore, in Darnley, P.E.I. He is also known for restaurants Honest Weight in Toronto, and Joe Beef in Montreal.

Bil died in January from cancer. But before he died, he completed the manuscript for his book. Ship to Shore: Straight Talk from the Seafood Counter is published by House of Anansi Press, and is on sale Oct. 16.

Written during final year of his life

While dealing with terminal cancer, Bil worked for months to complete the manuscript, according to his widow Sheila Flaherty. She says her husband was never one to sit still, and was always working on many projects.

"When it became harder for him to work, or to be a part of restaurants, or be distributing seafood, this gave him something unbelievable to sink his teeth into," Flaherty said.

Bil was never one to sit still, says his widow Sheila Flaherty, adding that the book gave him 'something unbelievable to sink his teeth into.' (Rick O'Brien)

Flaherty says he worked on the bulk of the book during the final year of his life. And he completed the manuscript within weeks of his death.

"It was unbelievably hard to him to do, but the level of focus was, I'll never understand."

'Love affair with P.E.I.'

Bil's friend John Petcoff says seeing the final product of the book was "very emotional."

Petcoff and Bil became friends while working at Rodney's Oyster House in Toronto in the late 1980s.

Petcoff came to P.E.I. in 1992, to open a branch of the restaurant in Cavendish, and he says Bil would come to the Island during the summer for a few weeks to help him.

"And then the third year I was there, he came out at the end of the summer and worked with me for about a month, and then when I went back, he stayed. And that was the beginning of his sort of love affair with P.E.I."

In Bil's book, Petcoff says the section about oysters is one of the parts of which he is most proud.

Bil's widow Sheila Flaherty hopes the book will change the way people look at seafood. (Rick O'Brien)

Changing how people buy fish

While many people might know what questions to ask a butcher, Flaherty doesn't think the same can always be said of buying fish. She says Bil's book explains issues, such as wild versus farmed fish, in a way that makes sense.

"It's not good or bad, but it's just kind of educating people on what do those terms mean?"

And she hopes the book can have an impact on people's outlook on seafood.

"For me one of the biggest things is changing the way people buy fish, and changing the way people look at the industry."

More. P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Chapin