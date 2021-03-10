Sir John A. Macdonald statue to be removed from Charlottetown corner

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Charlottetown city council voted unanimously Monday to remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue permanently from Victoria Row in the downtown of Prince Edward Island's capital.

The resolution came in light of the discovery that local Indigenous leaders in B.C. believe to be the remains of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops.

The downtown Charlottetown statue of Canada's first prime minister, which has been defaced several times in the past year, will go into storage and a decision on its future will be made later.

His role in setting up the schools has made him a target for anger over their legacy of abuse, cultural alienation and sometimes death.

Macdonald's government introduced residential schools in 1883 to remove Indigenous children from their families and prevent them from growing up amid "savages," Macdonald was recorded as saying in the House of Commons.

For decades before a ground-penetrating radar system was used to detect the remains of the children at the Kamloops site, Indigenous leaders have said thousands of children were never heard from again after leaving home to attend the schools.

Indigenous community members organized an event with 215 pairs of childrens' shoes at the feet of the controversial John A. Macdonald statue Monday morning. (John Robertson/CBC)

Survivors have spoken of residences where malnutrition and severe illness were common, and friends would sometimes vanish without explanation.

Earlier this month, Charlottetown city council accepted five recommendations from the Island's First Nations communities on changes that should be made to the statue. They include the addition of an Indigenous figure on the bench occupied by Sir John A. Macdonald's figure, and new signage outlining the dark history of residential schools in Canada.

Monday's decision by Charlottetown councillors rescinds that May 10 resolution and takes the statue out of public view entirely, in the city where the idea of the union that would become Canada was promoted by Macdonald and other early politicians.

"Nothing short of removing the statue permanently should be considered acceptable, so I am glad to see Council affirm this with tonight's vote, and I apologize to those who were hurt in this process," said Councillor Greg Rivard said in a news release shortly after the vote Monday evening.

"I am sorry to say that it took such a horrendous revelation to change our minds," said Councillor Julie McCabe, who introduced the new resolution. "I know it took longer than many think it should have, and I know some will say this came too late, but I hope that we can come together as a city and as a province and move forward towards true reconciliation with our Indigenous communities."

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports. A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.