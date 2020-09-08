Survey finds split on what should be done with Charlottetown's John A. Macdonald statue

A survey by the Native Council of P.E.I. has found a split of opinion among people identifying as Indigenous about what they feel should be done with a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in downtown Charlottetown.

The statue was placed to mark Macdonald's role as a Father of Confederation during the 1864 Charlottetown Conference; he later became Canada's first prime minister. In recent months it has become a subject of controversy because of his part in creating the Indian Act and the country's residential school system.

At least twice, the Charlottetown statue has been the target of vandals.

Few respondents to the Native Council's online survey felt the statue should remain as it is. Among respondents identifying as Indigenous, 52 per cent felt it should be removed and 45 per cent said it should stay in place with an educational plaque added. Only three per cent thought it should remain as it is.

The survey was shared on the Native Council of P.E.I.'s Facebook page and website, and was open to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. A total of 334 people responded, with 75 identifying as Indigenous.

The overall results of the survey were less evenly split, with 62 per cent saying it should be taken down, and 35 per cent supporting the addition of an educational plaque.

Surveys such as this, which solicit responses online from one organization's website or social media accounts, are not considered as accurate as random surveys.

"Some population groups might be more motivated to answer the questionnaire," says a Statistics Canada disclaimer placed on its reports about crowd-sourced surveys. "Also, groups and communities with less Internet accessibility are likely to be underrepresented."

Seeking consultation with city

The Native Council of P.E.I. represents off-reserve Indigenous people on the Island. It said most of the Indigenous respondents to the statue survey — 66 of 74 — said they live off-reserve.

Regarding consultation, 84 per cent of total respondents said the Native Council of P.E.I. should have been consulted about the statue earlier. In a news release, the council said it is still waiting to be included in discussions with the city.

In a statement sent to CBC News on Wednesday, before the survey results were released, Coun. Kevin Ramsay said the city has held a meeting with L'Nuey and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy, which are connected to on-reserve Indigenous people on P.E.I.

"The city is waiting for further input on what can be done at the site to share the complete history," said Ramsay.

Ramsay noted council voted 10-0 in June to keep the statue in place, but to consult with interested parties to determine the best way to recognize more fully Macdonald's role in Canadian history.

