Charlottetown drug dealer sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

A 40-year-old Charlottetown man was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday after police seized more than $80,000 worth of drugs and multiple weapons from his apartment last winter.

Judge Jeff Lantz said it's clear Joel Worth was running a substantial and dangerous commercial drug operation out of his apartment on Kensington Road.

"These drugs decimate a lot of people in society," he said. "Making matters worse is that the accused had an arsenal of loaded and unloaded guns. If he was in a paranoid state, that would make him all the more dangerous."

Last February, Charlottetown police executed a search warrant and found the weapons and what federal prosecutor Jacob Zelman on Wednesday called an "unprecedented seizure" of cocaine, crystal meth, speed and hydromorphone.

They also found digital scales, a money counter and packaging materials.

Police found Worth barricaded inside a bedroom and arrested him. He's been in jail ever since.

Struggled with drug dependency

Court heard Worth has schizophrenia and has struggled with drug and alcohol dependency.

Defence lawyer Joel Wonnacott noted that Worth did plead guilty, takes full responsibility for his actions, and values his relationship with his three kids.

"He aspires and wishes to be gainfully employed. But he has to deal with his mental health issues."

Nonetheless, both the Crown and defence agreed to the seriousness of these crimes and jointly recommended the five-and-half-year sentence, which Lantz accepted.