Joel Clow to return to P.E.I. to await new murder trial

A P.E.I. man whose murder conviction was overturned will return to the Island.

In 2017, after a trial in P.E.I. Supreme Court, Joel Clow was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for at least 17 years in the death of his girlfriend Traci Lynch.

Clow appealed the conviction in November 2018 and Thursday, P.E.I.'s Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.

John Diamond, director of prosecutions for the province, said because a retrial has been granted, Clow is no longer convicted of the charge and therefore no longer serving a federal sentence.

He said Clow will return to the Island's provincial correctional facility.

"He will be back in jurisdiction of the province," Diamond said.

Clow is still charged under the Criminal Code with murder, Diamond said. This means he will be remanded into custody on that charge once he returns to P.E.I.

But Diamond says Clow will be able to put forward an application to be released while he's waiting for his new trial.

"Mr. Clow is still charged under the Criminal Code," Diamond said. "He's in remand until there's an interim release obtained by application to a judge alone, which would be a superior court judge."

Looking back on past serious cases of this nature on P.E.I., it would be unusual to see a release granted.

Diamond said he doesn't know if Clow plans to make an application to be released. He also could not confirm when Clow will be returned to P.E.I. but said it will be in the near future.

Clow will need to appear in court to set a date for his new trial. Diamond said it's likely that will happen in early March.

He said there will be further discussion between the Crown and defence and they will work to get Clow back in court as soon as possible.

