P.E.I. Court of Appeal hears arguments on Joel Clow murder conviction

Both the Crown and the defence presented arguments Wednesday at the P.E.I. Court of Appeal regarding Joel Clow's conviction for the murder of his girlfriend.

Clow is serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Traci Lynch in 2015 in Covehead, on the Island's North Shore.

He was in court with his lawyer, who argued the sentencing judge made several mistakes and that Clow did not get a fair trial.

The Crown argued the court should change Clow's sentence, and make it longer. The Crown said Clow should be convicted of first-degree murder, which means he'd have no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Under Clow's current sentence he can apply for parole after 17 years.

The appeal judges did not set a date for their decision.

With files from Sally Pitt