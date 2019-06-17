Joel Clow's lawyer, Crown recommend 12 years for his killing of girlfriend

Joel Clow should get 12 years in prison for killing his girlfriend Traci Lynch in 2015, his lawyer and the Crown prosecutor agreed in court in Charlottetown Monday.

Clow pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week in connection with Lynch's death. She was beaten and strangled to death in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I.

He admitted his actions caused her death, but said he was too impaired to know what he was doing and denied that he intended to kill her.

The court had ordered a new trial after Clow's murder conviction was overturned on appeal in February 2019.

It is now up to Justice Terri MacPherson to decide whether to accept the lawyers' joint recommendation. She told the court she needs time to review it, and set a sentencing date of July 8.

Several of Lynch's relatives read their victim impact statements in court Monday.

