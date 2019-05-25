'Embarrassing' weeds to be removed from fountain in Charlottetown Park

The Joe Ghiz Memorial Park in Charlottetown has been Marlene Breynton's "baby" over the years. But unsightly weeds are popping up around the park's fountain, and Breynton, a long time coordinator and supporter of the park, has had enough.

"We have tried several things that were recommended to us, but it didn't work."

Dandelions, grass and other weeds are forcing their way up between clay bricks inscribed with the names of beloved family members or corporate sponsors.

"To be honest with you, I found it rather embarrassing to have grass growing all in around bricks people have paid for."

There is a sequence to the stones, workers will have to be pick up them up and then place them back in the same order. (Marlene Bryenton)

Now, she said landscaping company Island Grown Sod has been hired to rid the area of weeds, once and for all.

"What we are going to do is painstakingly lift every brick in that fountain area," Bryenton said, and then a weed-resistant sand will be put down to prevent the weeds from growing back.

"Then they put the brick back," she said

Additional challenge

Putting those bricks back isn't as simple as it sounds. Sometimes families bought several bricks together.

"So we have to be sure now that when we put the bricks back that they are all put down in the sequence they were lifted," Breynton said.

On top of that, some of the stones with names inscribed on them have disintegrated, and Bryenton said she isn't sure who they belong to.

"If we do know who belongs to some of these bricks we will try our best to have them replaced, but in some cases this is going to be near impossible."

Some of the clay memorial bricks laying at the park have had inscriptions wear off. (Marlene Bryenton)

It will cost about $4,000 to eliminate the weeds, she said, money which will come from the Dr. Marlene Bryenton Giz Park Fund.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of May.

"This is not something that you do every year. This is a very special project to try and get this weed control under control."

Bryenton says the project is expected to be done by the end of the month, but will take a few years to pay off. (Marlene Bryenton)

