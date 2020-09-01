Joe Byrne steps down as leader of P.E.I. NDP

Joe Byrne has resigned as the leader of the New Democratic Party of Prince Edward Island.

Byrne has been leader of the party since 2018 and his resignation was announced early Tuesday evening in a news release from the party.

In an interview shortly after the announcement, Byrne told CBC News that the time was right for a change.

Byrne said he is a committed New Democrat and will continue to work with the party behind the scenes.

"Leading a party like ours is a special privilege and one for which I am thankful," Byrne said in the release.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work with so many committed activists who make P.E.I. a better place and form the backbone of our party. My life has been enriched through these insights and experiences. I have used these as strength and guidance personally and politically."

Byrne ran unsuccessfully for the federal riding of Charlottetown in 2011, 2015 and 2019. He also ran in the 2019 P.E.I. provincial election and lost in District 12.

NDP P.E.I. President Jason Alyward will act as the party spokesperson until a new leader is chosen.

The party plans to meet later this month to decide its next steps.

