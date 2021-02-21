Jody Sanderson to represent federal Conservatives in Malpeque

Jody Sanderson will be the Conservative Party candidate in Malpeque when the next federal election is called. (Len Currie Photography)

Jody Sanderson, a triathlete, hockey coach and business executive who grew up on a farm in York Point, will be the Conservative Party candidate in Malpeque when the next federal election is called.

Sanderson won the nomination over Renée Pastoor during a meeting this weekend.

About 400 people, representing about 60 per cent of the membership in Malpeque, cast a ballot, said Mel Crane, the president of the Malpeque Electoral District Association.

The seat, one of four on P.E.I., has been held by Liberal Wayne Easter since 1993.

Sanderson had a 22-year career in banking with HSBC in Canada, Asia and the Middle East before returning to P.E.I. in 2019 and co-founding Sanderson Capital.

"Hard-working Islanders are at risk of being left behind by the current Liberal government, and I am proud to offer the people of Malpeque a clear choice for change in the next election," Sanderson said in a news release.

